Atlas Construction

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Skouras Real Estate is a dynamic and technologically advanced real estate company. It operates across all coastal areas of the Peloponnese region, such as Argolis, Messinia, Corinthia, Laconia, Ilia, Achaia, and Arcadia, specializing in urban and holiday properties.
Founded in 2007 as a f…
Do you want to buy or rent an apartment in Thessaloniki? Find a house or villa by the sea? Rent out or sell real estate in Greece?
The real estate agency "Alpha ERMIS" in Thessaloniki provides a wide range of real estate services in Greece.
Our experts will advise you on any issues rel…
100% transaction transparency. The impeccable reputation of our notaries, lawyers and realtors speaks for itself. The entire history of our operations is available in an open state register! Professional consultations are free.
Euroland Crete provides complete real estate and property services in Chania, Crete in Greece.
We are a British and Greek-owned company and undertake construction and the sale of high-quality homes and villas in Chania, Crete.
We also provide villa rental services and complete property mai…
Grekodom Development: services and projects in the field of construction, development, sale and rental of real estate in Greece and Cyprus. Our goal is to create an active investment real estate market in Greece and Cyprus based on our own successful experience in providing real estate, cons…
11
6
Recommend
5
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски