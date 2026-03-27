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Atlas Construction

Φράγκων 19
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
Русский, Українська
Working time
Open now
Our agents in Greece
Liudmula Marcenko
Liudmula Marcenko
2 properties
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