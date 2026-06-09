Arbat Real Estate

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International Real Estate Agency GOLD BUSINESS KAZAKHSTAN has been working in the real estate market for 16 years.
We work in full compliance with the NATIONAL STANDARD OF THE REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN: REAL ESTATE SERVICES IN THE REAL ESTATE MARKET.
The company specializes in the sale of c…
Real City Agency. Provides the high-quality services of selling and buying any real estate, be it a modest or elite object.
Extensive experience, certified specialists, database with exclusive objects.
Full legal support, free consultations, high-quality and efficiency.
Individual app…