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Greek Blue Diamonds

Greece, Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2022
On the platform
On the platform
2 years 8 months
Languages
Languages
English
Website
Website
greekbluediamonds.com/
Working time
Closed now
About the agency

Greek Blue Diamonds is a real-estate marketplace, designed to showcase only selected properties. We specialise in selling riviera properties, homes and villas of higher value.

Our agents in Greece
Julia Boszormenyi
Julia Boszormenyi
2 properties
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