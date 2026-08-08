Greek Blue Diamonds

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Euroland Crete provides complete real estate and property services in Chania, Crete in Greece.
We are a British and Greek-owned company and undertake construction and the sale of high-quality homes and villas in Chania, Crete.
We also provide villa rental services and complete property mai…
The real estate agency REAL ESTATE GREEK ISLANDS is specialized in a property transaction in the Argosaronic Gulf. It provides high-quality services to both prospective clients and with the owners cooperate. With good work and the sure result is your only option for obtaining permanent resid…
We are an international real estate investment company located in Greece, Poland, Lithuania, Lebanon and Montenegro.
We began our journey in Lithuania in 2010, and arrived in Greece during the financial crisis as pioneers to opportunity investments due to the affordability of real estate,…
ERASMOS Group is Real Estate, Yachting, Insurance and Finance brokers established in 2009, providing the following services:
Purchases, Sales and Leases of all kind of Properties,
Yachting & Sailing Brokers - Sales & Churters,
Real Estate Expertise,
Renovation and Real Estate Man…
EPSILON TEAM is a business with special features that distinguish it from other real estate agencies in Greece. This is a group of 9 people who work closely together to complete any project they undertake. It is the only group that has ongoing legal support - both for the company and for any…