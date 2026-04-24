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Houses for sale in Zamakh Wa Manwakh District, Yemen

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1 property total found
3 room house in Zamakh Wa Manwakh District, Yemen
3 room house
Zamakh Wa Manwakh District, Yemen
Rooms 3
Area 295 770 m²
A multi-use commercial and agricultural property, divided into two parcels, is for sale in W…
$1,82M
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