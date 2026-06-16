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  2. Yemen
  3. Hadramaut Governorate
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Office

Monthly rent of offices in Hadramaut Governorate, Yemen

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2 properties total found
Office 660 m² in Ad Dale'ah District, Yemen
Office 660 m²
Ad Dale'ah District, Yemen
Area 660 m²
We are particularly pleased to be able to offer you interesting and affordable office and st…
$371
per month
Leave a request
Office 73 m² in Ad Dale'ah District, Yemen
Office 73 m²
Ad Dale'ah District, Yemen
Area 73 m²
We are particularly pleased to be able to offer you interesting and inexpensive office space…
$557
per month
Leave a request
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