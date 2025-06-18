Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Vietnam
  3. Thủ Đức
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Thủ Đức, Vietnam

1 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 21/39
Vinhomes Grand Park is the top district with the highest population growth and rental demand…
$98,380
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 13/30
A premium complex with the largest 3D green architecture in the city: 24 sky gardens, 17,000…
$168,524
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 10/39
A unique combination of impeccable service, architectural excellence and powerful branding a…
$240,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Thủ Đức, Vietnam

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go