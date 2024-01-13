Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Vietnam
  3. Residential
  4. Thu Duc City
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Thu Duc City, Vietnam

2 BHK
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Di An City, Vietnam
2 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Di An City, Vietnam
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 33/34
Luxury apartments in THE 9 STELLARS complex from the developer SON KIM LAND! With panoramic …
€203,097
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment with elevator, in city center, with parking in Thu Duc City, Vietnam
3 bedroom apartment with elevator, in city center, with parking
Thu Duc City, Vietnam
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 188 m²
Floor 8/12
A good offer for investment in real estate in Vietnam. Growth forecast to 100% by completion…
€1,66M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment with elevator, in city center, with parking in Thu Duc City, Vietnam
2 bedroom apartment with elevator, in city center, with parking
Thu Duc City, Vietnam
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 11/12
A good offer for investment in real estate in Vietnam. Growth forecast to 100% by completion…
€1,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Di An City, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Di An City, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 31/34
Luxury apartments in THE 9 STELLARS complex from the developer SON KIM LAND! With panoramic …
€142,648
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment with elevator, in city center, with parking in Thu Duc City, Vietnam
2 bedroom apartment with elevator, in city center, with parking
Thu Duc City, Vietnam
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 6/12
A good offer for investment in real estate in Vietnam. Growth forecast to 100% by completion…
€643,204
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment with elevator, in city center, with parking in Thu Duc City, Vietnam
2 bedroom apartment with elevator, in city center, with parking
Thu Duc City, Vietnam
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 9/12
A good offer for investment in real estate in Vietnam. Growth forecast to 100% by completion…
€493,307
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in Thu Duc City, Vietnam

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir