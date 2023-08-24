  1. Realting.com
ID: 33091
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Vietnam
  • City
    Ho Chi Minh City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    25

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

🌿Apartments in Emerald Garden View - Start for sale in Thuжn An (Xo Chi Minh City) 🇻🇳

📍 Comfort class at the TP.HCM center • investments with growth potential


💥 Main assets

⭐ Start in a new project from one of the key developers of the TNE Emerald Garden VIEW region
⭐ Location at đeng Nguyen Shí Thanh, Thuen An – near the key infrastructure hubs of TNE Emerald Garden VIEW
⭐ Connected with the TP.HCM center, industrial parks and transport - metro, motorways EMERALD GARDEN VIEW
⭐ 100% property "sая hаяng" - long-term for all owners of TNE EMERALD GARDEN VIEW
⭐ Earnings Opportunity: Value Growth + Rental


🏙 About the project

🔸 2 towers of 25 floors, about 2000+ apartments
📅 Delivery of the facility - 2nd quarter of 2028 TNE EMERALD GARDEN VIEW
📐 Area range: approximately 36–83 m2 (1–3 bedroom options)
All apartments with balconies / loggias and thoughtful layout of TNE Emerald Garden VIEW


🏡 Infrastructure (to live and rent)

✔ Green Zones and Sky Garden
✔ Swimming pool adults and children
✔ Gym & SRA, VBQ zones, playgrounds
✔ Community Spaces and Zone of Communication
✔ Transport accessibility to Aeon Mall, bënh viën quнаяc tная & KCN VISIR, LotteMart/Aeon TNE EMERALD GARDEN VIEW+1


💰 Prices and conditions of participation

🔹 Entry threshold - from $54,000
📆 Start of sales: December 20 - limited best lots
💳 Deposit for participation in the presale: $1,200 USD (fixes the right of first choice)
💸 Installment up to 3 years - flexible payment before delivery
🏠 Entering at an early stage – maximum growth potential


📊 Investment attractiveness

📈 The potential for cost growth to be delivered further against the background of the development of the infrastructure of the leading metropolis.
📈 The deterioration of the purchasing power of primary lots makes entry at the start especially profitable.

💼 A package suitable for both own living and passive rental income.


📍 Locational advantages

🚗 10 minutes to subway/logistics hubs
🚗 Quick access to industrial parks and jobs
🛒 In step - shopping malls, services and recreation areas Emirates Garden View


📲 Ready to pick a lot for a profit?

📞Write and I'll help:
✔ Choose the best option for your budget
✔ calculate profitability and cost
✔ organize viewing and booking
✔ accompany

🌟 The number of the best apartments is strictly limited - go at the start and fix favorable conditions!

Location on the map

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

