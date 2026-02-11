  1. Realting.com
  2. Vietnam
  3. Ho Chi Minh City

New buildings for sale in Ho Chi Minh City

apartments
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Emerald Garden View
Residential complex Emerald Garden View
Residential complex Emerald Garden View
Residential complex Emerald Garden View
Residential complex Emerald Garden View
Show all Residential complex Emerald Garden View
Residential complex Emerald Garden View
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
from
$54,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 25
🌿Apartments in Emerald Garden View - Start for sale in Thuжn An (Xo Chi Minh City) 🇻🇳📍 Comfort class at the TP.HCM center • investments with growth potential💥 Main assets⭐ Start in a new project from one of the key developers of the TNE Emerald Garden VIEW region⭐ Location at đeng Nguyen Shí…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go