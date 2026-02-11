Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Vietnam
  3. Ho Chi Minh City
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/25
Entry into Hoshimina investment in the very beginning of the sale. It will be December 20-28…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go