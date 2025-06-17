Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Vietnam
  3. Dĩ An
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Dĩ An, Vietnam

2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Dĩ An, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Dĩ An, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 30/37
A unique residential complex from a Japanese developer is being launched in the heart of the…
$80,000
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Dĩ An, Vietnam
2 bedroom apartment
Dĩ An, Vietnam
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 20/40
Main parameters: Building area — 2.9 ha, 2 towers with 40 floors, 3,000 apartments: studios …
$130,000
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
