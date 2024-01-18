Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, Vietnam

houses
5
7 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Phuoc Thuan Commune, Vietnam
3 bedroom townthouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Phuoc Thuan Commune, Vietnam
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished residence in the residential complex IXORA HO TRAM BY FUSION! With panoramic views…
€453,849
Villa 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Phuoc Thuan Commune, Vietnam
Villa 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Phuoc Thuan Commune, Vietnam
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished residence in the residential complex IXORA HO TRAM BY FUSION! With panoramic views…
€756,415
Villa 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Phuoc Thuan Commune, Vietnam
Villa 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Phuoc Thuan Commune, Vietnam
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished residence in the residential complex IXORA HO TRAM BY FUSION! With panoramic views…
€1,48M
Villa 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Phuoc Thuan Commune, Vietnam
Villa 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Phuoc Thuan Commune, Vietnam
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished residence in the residential complex IXORA HO TRAM BY FUSION! With panoramic views…
€983,339
Villa 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Phuoc Thuan Commune, Vietnam
Villa 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Phuoc Thuan Commune, Vietnam
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 525 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished residence in the residential complex IXORA HO TRAM BY FUSION! With panoramic views…
€2,38M
1 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Phuoc Thuan Commune, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Phuoc Thuan Commune, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 17/19
Furnished residence in the residential complex IXORA HO TRAM BY FUSION! With panoramic views…
€113,462
2 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Phuoc Thuan Commune, Vietnam
2 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Phuoc Thuan Commune, Vietnam
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 18/19
Furnished residence in the residential complex IXORA HO TRAM BY FUSION! With panoramic views…
€204,232
Properties features in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, Vietnam

