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Residential properties for sale in San Carlos, Uruguay

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom house in San Carlos, Uruguay
2 bedroom house
San Carlos, Uruguay
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Lovely country house for sale in Maldonado, Uruguay located conveniently to shopping but at …
$750,000
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1 bedroom house in San Carlos, Uruguay
1 bedroom house
San Carlos, Uruguay
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Country house in the panoramic landscape of Las Cañas in the province of Maldonado. The hous…
$370,000
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