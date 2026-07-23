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Residential properties for sale in Montevideo, Uruguay

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2 properties total found
Apartment in Montevideo, Uruguay
Apartment
Montevideo, Uruguay
$410,958
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Montevideo, Uruguay
Apartment
Montevideo, Uruguay
$496,574
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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Properties features in Montevideo, Uruguay

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