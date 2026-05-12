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Lakefront Houses for sale in Maldonado, Uruguay

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Punta Del Este
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3 bedroom house in Maldonado, Uruguay
3 bedroom house
Maldonado, Uruguay
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Country house for sale on the shore of beautiful Laguna del Sauce, Uruguay’s largest lake wi…
$3,00M
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Habita
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Properties features in Maldonado, Uruguay

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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