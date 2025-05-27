Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Maldonado, Uruguay

3 bedroom house in Punta Ballena, Uruguay
3 bedroom house
Punta Ballena, Uruguay
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Enjoy beautiful sunsets over Laguna del Sauce from this truly remarkable country house on 8 …
$1,95M
4 bedroom house in La Barra, Uruguay
4 bedroom house
La Barra, Uruguay
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Modern house for sale in El Quijote, a private neighborhood/nature reserve that offers vario…
$340,000
3 bedroom house in Punta Ballena, Uruguay
3 bedroom house
Punta Ballena, Uruguay
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Newly constructed house for sale in the private neighborhood Las Grutas Village just west of…
$365,000
3 bedroom house in Maldonado, Uruguay
3 bedroom house
Maldonado, Uruguay
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Beautiful country house for sale located about 7 km from Pueblo Eden amongst the green hills…
$460,000
3 bedroom house in Maldonado, Uruguay
3 bedroom house
Maldonado, Uruguay
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 385 m²
Country house for sale in the heart of the Pueblo Edén area of Maldonado, Uruguay, one of th…
$750,000
7 bedroom house in La Barra, Uruguay
7 bedroom house
La Barra, Uruguay
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Impeccable house for sale in La Barra just 100 meters from the water which is visible from t…
$896,000
3 bedroom house in Maldonado, Uruguay
3 bedroom house
Maldonado, Uruguay
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Beautiful house for sale in Manantiales. Totally renovated with excellent fixtures and super…
$535,000
3 bedroom house in Pan de Azucar, Uruguay
3 bedroom house
Pan de Azucar, Uruguay
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Country house for sale in Maldonado with beautiful views to Sierra de las Ánimas, an iconic …
$260,000
4 bedroom house in Punta Ballena, Uruguay
4 bedroom house
Punta Ballena, Uruguay
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Modern country house for sale conveniently located minutes from Punta del Este and the coast…
$800,000
3 bedroom house in Aigua, Uruguay
3 bedroom house
Aigua, Uruguay
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Lovely country house for sale in Maldonado near Aiguá on two floors with 2 bedrooms upstairs…
$150,000
Properties features in Maldonado, Uruguay

