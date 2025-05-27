Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Maldonado, Uruguay

4 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Punta Del Este, Uruguay
4 bedroom apartment
Punta Del Este, Uruguay
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Spacious apartment for sale on Roosevelt Ave. of Punta del Este located close to shops and s…
$315,000
$315,000
2 bedroom apartment in Punta Del Este, Uruguay
2 bedroom apartment
Punta Del Este, Uruguay
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Lovely apartment for sale on the "first line" (only a road between the building and the beac…
$250,000
$250,000
3 bedroom apartment in Punta Del Este, Uruguay
3 bedroom apartment
Punta Del Este, Uruguay
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Apartment for sale with beautiful views from an upper floor of a really well located tower f…
$300,000
$300,000
4 bedroom apartment in Punta Del Este, Uruguay
4 bedroom apartment
Punta Del Este, Uruguay
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 254 m²
Beautifully renovated apartment for sale in an emblematic building designed by a renowned ar…
$830,000
$830,000
