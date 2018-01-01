  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. New residence Rove Home with swimming pools and a co-working area, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, UAE

New residence Rove Home with swimming pools and a co-working area, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€647,942
;
17
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer furnished apartments with parking spaces.

The residence features a cafe, a co-working area, a store, a gym, a multipurpose room, an infinity pool, a garden, a barbecue area, basketball and tennis courts, a jacuzzi, a lounge area and a kids' playground.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Samsung TV in the living rooms and bedrooms
  • Built-in fridge (Miele or Electrolux)
  • Cooker and oven (Miele or Electrolux)
  • Washing machine (Samsung or Electrolux)
  • Smeg kettle
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Burj Khalifa - 5 minutes
  • Dubai Fountain - 6 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 6 minutes
  • Dubai Opera - 6 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex CREEK VISTAS HEIGHTS ot SOBHA REALTY - 1 Bed
Dubai, UAE
from
€365,360
Residential complex MARINA STAR RESIDENCES
Dubai, UAE
from
€592,150
Apartment building 1BR | MBL Royal | MAG
Dubai, UAE
from
€421,000
Apartment building 1BR | Olivz Residence | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€158,000
Residential complex Serene Gardens
Dubai, UAE
from
€149,847
You are viewing
New residence Rove Home with swimming pools and a co-working area, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€647,942
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Progressivnyy kompleks v roskoshnom rayone
Residential complex Progressivnyy kompleks v roskoshnom rayone
Dubai, UAE
from
€561,406
Area 117–158 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Mangrove Residences — a new progressive project that will embody the best characteristics of the sustainable development strategy adopted in « the city of the future ». A comfortable accommodation complex will take its rightful place in the Expo City Dubai luxury real estate collection. Mangrove Residences will include three towers with apartments, separate townhouses and public spaces for entertainment and outdoor activities. All residences are complemented by spacious balconies, laundry, equipped kitchen. The bedrooms have dressing rooms or fitted wardrobes. For maximum comfort of residents, a number of layouts provide an area for the cabinet and a room with a separate bathroom for the servants. Townhouse owners will be able to enjoy a private garden, and for residents of apartments in each tower their own reception and concierge service will be available. From the windows of the residences and from the huge spacious balconies, picturesque views of Expo City Dubai open. Infrastructure: A variety of entertainment and amenities will be available to future residents of Mangrove Residences: gym, treadmills, wellness center, several types of pools, including a special training room, bar and terrace with booths, cascading waterfall, club house, children's playground, multifunctional lounge, etc. The project provides all the conditions for a relaxing holiday and walking: gardens on the podium, sky terraces, green lawns. At Expo City Dubai, residents of the complex will be able to visit shops, restaurants, concerts, exhibitions and other events. Across the high-tech mini-city, access to the new 5G global wireless standard is provided. Location: 10-20 minutes Dubai Investment Park, Ibn Battuta Mall, Al-Maktum International Airport ( DWC ) 25-35 minutes Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay The Mangrove Residences project will be conveniently located next to the metro station and on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Emirates Road and Al Khail Road motorway. The popular Ibn Battuta Mall is less than a quarter of an hour from the complex. You can visit the beaches and promenades of Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah by spending about 25 minutes on the trip. Downtown Dubai's Business Bay or Entertainment Road is about half an hour away. Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) can be reached by car in less than 40 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport ( DWC ) is just a quarter hour from the Mangrove Residences project. Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We will advise you for free!
Residential complex Aykon Heights residential complex with views of the harbor, water channel and city, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Aykon Heights residential complex with views of the harbor, water channel and city, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€218,500
Agency: TRANIO
The project includes 4 skyscrapers towers with cafes, lounge areas, and apartments. Residential complex with elite and spacious furnished apartments, in a prestigious area, close to the city's attractions. Breathtaking views of several interesting sites: Persian Gulf, Dubai Canal, Safa Park, and Dubai Marina. Location and nearby infrastructure 9 minutes to Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa skyscraper 10 minutes to Mall of the Emirates 9 minutes to the beach 13 min to Dubai International Airport 10 minutes to Dubai International School 14 minutes to Burj Al Arab 16 minutes to marina 8 minutes to Dubai World Trade Center 20 minutes to supermarket.
Residential complex Oceano
Residential complex Oceano
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
from
€490,879
Area 66–149 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
Real estate in Dubai with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. - Commission for our Customers 0% ( the commission is paid by the developer ); - Free real estate management; - Interest-free installment for up to 7 years; - Only experienced brokers; - Full transaction support; - Legal protection of the transaction; - Work experience over 15 years; - Assistance with obtaining residency and relocation; - Compensation of 50% of state duty; - Brokers in the Russian Federation, UAE, Georgia, Turkey, Thailand, Belarus, Kazakhstan and other countries; - We show the object in person or online; - A privileged partner of more than 50 developers around the world! Oceano — premium residential project from The Luxe Developers on Al Marjan Island in Ras al-Khaimah. The complex overlooking the Arabian Gulf will consist of two 17-story twin skyscrapers with glass facades and minimalist framing. There will be a cascading fountain at the entrance to Oceano. The complex — 206 residential units: apartments with 1 – 4 bedrooms, six two-level penthouses and two sky villas. Real Estate Area — from 66 square meters. m to 2,056 sq. m. Oceano futuristic interiors will integrate « smart » technology. The elite complex will have first-class amenities: - private beach; - pier; - SPA; - gym; - a pool overlooking the Arabian Gulf; - private lounge; - a cigar salon; - a pool with a terrace for relaxation; - outlets. Location: At Oceano, you can enjoy a spa lifestyle thanks to F&B establishments and luxury hotels that are within walking distance. Among them are — The Market, Neo Sky Bar, Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, etc. There is a ZOOM supermarket a few steps away. Social infrastructure facilities are located 10 minutes away: - RAK Medical Center Al Jazeera; - RAK Medical Center Al Hamra; - Al Hamra Mall; - Leptis Hypermarket Al Hamra; - RAK Academy — British School Al Hamra — BSH. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Realting.com
Go