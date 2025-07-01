Apartment in a new building orchid towers

New launch! Apartments in Dubai (Arjan) from $ 158,000. 40/60 installments. Ramadan: 4% tax zero

Hot Offer: New Boutique Project in ARJAN (Dubai)

Price: from $158,000 (studio, 1BR, 2BR)

Special offer for Ramadan: 4% of the land tax (DLD) - for the account of the developer!

Why ARJAN?

Dubai Science Park is the perfect balance between price, quality of life and investment attractiveness. There are no crazy heights and eternal traffic jams, but there is everything for a comfortable life and high demand for rent.

Location:

15-20 minutes to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah

5-10 minutes to Mall of the Emirates, Autodrome, Circle Mall

Nearby major highways (UM Suqeim St, Hessa St)

Everything within walking distance: supermarkets, schools, clinics, parks

Project

Boutique complex - low-rise towers (only 8 floors), chamber atmosphere, without congestion.

COMPLEX:

25+ modern amenities

The green concept - many plants, recreation areas

Pools, fitness, playgrounds, lounge areas

FORMATS:

Studios

1 bedroom (1BR)

2 bedrooms (2BR)

INVESTMENT PLUSES

Stable rental demand – Arjan is popular with young professionals and families Rising prices – the area is actively built up with quality projects Low entry threshold – from $158,000 40/60 installments – only 40% before delivery, the rest after

Terms of purchase (very profitable!)

Parameter Value From $158 000EOI (reservation) 10,000 AED (~$2,700) Delay 40/60 (40% before delivery, 60% after) Project Delivery Q4 2028 Land tax (DLD) 4% FOR CAUSE OF THE DEALER (Ramadan!)

Bottom line: you save $6,320 on tax (when buying a studio for $158k).

Now is the start of the sale – take EOI (EARLY BIRD)

The project has not yet gone on sale - the stage of closed sales for the first investors is underway.

What does this give you?

Enter the project before the official launch

Choose the best unit (floor, view, layout)

Set a minimum starting price

Get exclusive conditions (parking, promo)

The reservation is just 10,000 AED ($2,700) and your lot is secured.

What do we propose?

Full legal support of the transaction

Assistance in opening an account in the UAE (if necessary)

Mortgage advice (up to 80% for residents/non-residents)

Lease management after delivery (if necessary)

Write to chat - I'll send:

Project presentation and 3D tour

Planning and price list

Individual installment calculation

Help with online bookings

Price: from $158,000

Location: Dubai, Arjan, Dubai Science Park

Delivery: Q4 2028

Instalments: 40/60

Ramadan: 4% DLD at the expense of the developer

