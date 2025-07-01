  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in a new building orchid towers

Apartment in a new building orchid towers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$158,000
BTC
1.8793785
ETH
98.5062647
USDT
156 212.1519213
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
15
ID: 33892
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    15

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

New launch! Apartments in Dubai (Arjan) from $ 158,000. 40/60 installments. Ramadan: 4% tax zero

Hot Offer: New Boutique Project in ARJAN (Dubai)
Price: from $158,000 (studio, 1BR, 2BR)
Special offer for Ramadan: 4% of the land tax (DLD) - for the account of the developer!

Why ARJAN?

Dubai Science Park is the perfect balance between price, quality of life and investment attractiveness. There are no crazy heights and eternal traffic jams, but there is everything for a comfortable life and high demand for rent.

Location:

  • 15-20 minutes to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah

  • 5-10 minutes to Mall of the Emirates, Autodrome, Circle Mall

  • Nearby major highways (UM Suqeim St, Hessa St)

  • Everything within walking distance: supermarkets, schools, clinics, parks

Project

Boutique complex - low-rise towers (only 8 floors), chamber atmosphere, without congestion.

COMPLEX:

  • 25+ modern amenities

  • The green concept - many plants, recreation areas

  • Pools, fitness, playgrounds, lounge areas

FORMATS:

  • Studios

  • 1 bedroom (1BR)

  • 2 bedrooms (2BR)

INVESTMENT PLUSES

  1. Stable rental demand – Arjan is popular with young professionals and families

  2. Rising prices – the area is actively built up with quality projects

  3. Low entry threshold – from $158,000

  4. 40/60 installments – only 40% before delivery, the rest after

Terms of purchase (very profitable!)

Parameter Value From $158 000EOI (reservation) 10,000 AED (~$2,700) Delay 40/60 (40% before delivery, 60% after) Project Delivery Q4 2028 Land tax (DLD) 4% FOR CAUSE OF THE DEALER (Ramadan!)

Bottom line: you save $6,320 on tax (when buying a studio for $158k).

Now is the start of the sale – take EOI (EARLY BIRD)

The project has not yet gone on sale - the stage of closed sales for the first investors is underway.

What does this give you?

  • Enter the project before the official launch

  • Choose the best unit (floor, view, layout)

  • Set a minimum starting price

  • Get exclusive conditions (parking, promo)

The reservation is just 10,000 AED ($2,700) and your lot is secured.

What do we propose?

  • Full legal support of the transaction

  • Assistance in opening an account in the UAE (if necessary)

  • Mortgage advice (up to 80% for residents/non-residents)

  • Lease management after delivery (if necessary)

Write to chat - I'll send:

  • Project presentation and 3D tour

  • Planning and price list

  • Individual installment calculation

  • Help with online bookings

Price: from $158,000
Location: Dubai, Arjan, Dubai Science Park
Delivery: Q4 2028
Instalments: 40/60
Ramadan: 4% DLD at the expense of the developer

#Dubai #Arjan #PropertyInDubai #Investment #Installment40n60 #Ramadan #New Launch #1BR #2BR #DubaiRealEstate #EarlyBird

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Healthcare
Food & Drink

Residential complex La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$528,462
Apartment building SAAS HILLS
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$292,018
Residential complex New Lume Residence with a swimming pool, lounge and event areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$256,437
Residential complex New apartments in the elite skyscraper DNWT Residences, Business Bay area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$503,784
Residential complex New complex of villas Siniya Island with a private beach and a golf course, Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, Dubai, UAE
Al Hiyar, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,87M
Apartment in a new building orchid towers
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$158,000
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$644,963
The new 10-storey apartment complex. Available units for purchase are studios and apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. The apartments have high quality finishing and fully equipped kitchens, there are balconies or terraces. The residential complex hasinfinity pool with sun loungers, green area …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
from
$170,359
The residential development with one of the best golf courses and facilities for residents. The first of its kind in the Middle East, the International Golf Club is a spectacularly landscaped 18-hole golf course designed by 2016 Olympic Course Architect Gil Hans. The exclusive clubhouse has …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$195,208
The year of construction 2025
3 real estate properties 3
Units Type: Studio 1BR 2BR Size Range: - Studio: from 344 sqft (420 w/balcony) 1BR: from 602 sqft (753 w/balcony) 2BR: from 775 sqft (1,140 w/balcony) Expected Service Charges: 10-12 AED/sqft Facilities: Indoor Gym, Adults Pool, Kids Pool Amenities:  …
Agency
Easy Life Property
Leave a request
