Apartment in a new building orchid towers

New launch! Apartments in Dubai (Arjan) from $ 158,000. 40/60 installments. Ramadan: 4% tax zero
Hot Offer: New Boutique Project in ARJAN (Dubai)
Price: from $158,000 (studio, 1BR, 2BR)
Special offer for Ramadan: 4% of the land tax (DLD) - for the account of the developer!
Why ARJAN?
Dubai Science Park is the perfect balance between price, quality of life and investment attractiveness. There are no crazy heights and eternal traffic jams, but there is everything for a comfortable life and high demand for rent.
Location:
15-20 minutes to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah
5-10 minutes to Mall of the Emirates, Autodrome, Circle Mall
Nearby major highways (UM Suqeim St, Hessa St)
Everything within walking distance: supermarkets, schools, clinics, parks
Project
Boutique complex - low-rise towers (only 8 floors), chamber atmosphere, without congestion.
COMPLEX:
25+ modern amenities
The green concept - many plants, recreation areas
Pools, fitness, playgrounds, lounge areas
FORMATS:
Studios
1 bedroom (1BR)
2 bedrooms (2BR)
INVESTMENT PLUSES
Stable rental demand – Arjan is popular with young professionals and families
Rising prices – the area is actively built up with quality projects
Low entry threshold – from $158,000
40/60 installments – only 40% before delivery, the rest after
Terms of purchase (very profitable!)
Parameter Value From $158 000EOI (reservation) 10,000 AED (~$2,700) Delay 40/60 (40% before delivery, 60% after) Project Delivery Q4 2028 Land tax (DLD) 4% FOR CAUSE OF THE DEALER (Ramadan!)
Bottom line: you save $6,320 on tax (when buying a studio for $158k).
Now is the start of the sale – take EOI (EARLY BIRD)
The project has not yet gone on sale - the stage of closed sales for the first investors is underway.
What does this give you?
Enter the project before the official launch
Choose the best unit (floor, view, layout)
Set a minimum starting price
Get exclusive conditions (parking, promo)
The reservation is just 10,000 AED ($2,700) and your lot is secured.
What do we propose?
Full legal support of the transaction
Assistance in opening an account in the UAE (if necessary)
Mortgage advice (up to 80% for residents/non-residents)
Lease management after delivery (if necessary)
Write to chat - I'll send:
Project presentation and 3D tour
Planning and price list
Individual installment calculation
Help with online bookings
Price: from $158,000
Location: Dubai, Arjan, Dubai Science Park
Delivery: Q4 2028
Instalments: 40/60
Ramadan: 4% DLD at the expense of the developer
#Dubai #Arjan #PropertyInDubai #Investment #Installment40n60 #Ramadan #New Launch #1BR #2BR #DubaiRealEstate #EarlyBird