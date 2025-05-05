Residential complex New W Residences with a spa area and around-the-clock security close to highways, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, UAE

The residences, inspired by the spirit of New York, are situated in the heart of dynamic Dubai, where the world-class energy and the enhanced experience come together. These unique apartments offer the lifestyle, which combines music, fashion, design, and the art of cooking.

Every space is made with sophisticated taste here, which emphasizes the challenging design. The interiors, developed by LW Design, project the modern elegance, with high ceilings and abundance of natural light. Every residence has a private balcony. The kitchens are not just stylish, but also functional: oak cabinetry and premium Smeg appliances create the ideal conditions for everyday convenience. The interior of the bedroom is made in soft colours. The bathrooms harmoniously combine modern luxury and minimalism: baths, marble counter tops, and hammered black mixers make them really unique.

The residential complex offers you a wide range of amenities, which make your life the most comfortable and careless. You can begin every morning comfortably, because you know that different services are at your choice - private flight organization, everything necessary for comfortable travelling, including transportation to the airport and around the city. If you're planning shopping, the staff of the complex is ready to give you all necessary information about the best shops and malls to make your shopping pleasant and convenient.

The safety of your home and your comfort is ensured by around-the-clock security, allowing you to have no issue of your safety and enjoy every moment of life. Additionally, porter and concierge services are also ready to help you in solution of any problem.

Amenities

kids' playgrounds

outdoor fitness area

yoga and pilates studios

gym

spa

sauna and steam bath

multifunctional spaces

lounge areas

barbecue areas

meeting rooms

different services

around-the-clock security

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Without furniture, with appliances.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) in Dubai is a dynamic area, which is ideal for the residential project. One of the main advantages of JLT is its strategic location: the area is situated in close proximity to the main highways and a metro station, providing easy access to the other areas of the city. Different amenities, including shops, cafes, restaurants, and fitness centers, make your life in JLT comfortable and convenient. Breathtaking views of the lake and skyscrapers create the unique atmosphere, and green areas and walking paths promote outdoor activities.