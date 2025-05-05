Residential complex New Enaya Residences with swimming pools and a co-working area close to Dubai Marina, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Enaya Residences is a new residential project in the picturesque area of JVT. This project combines elegance and convenience. Apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available. All the residences are thought out to the last detail and meet the highest standards of modern accommodation. Each flat is equipped with everything needed, which will give you seclusion and inspiration both for work from home and for creative hobbies. For those who appreciate functionality, there are apartments with studies, creating ideal conditions for efficient work or hobby. The interiors are made with a focus on modern aesthetics, which fit harmoniously into the residents' lifestyle.

The advantages of living in Enaya Residences are not only in high quality of life, but in the attractive and flexible payment plan. Purchase an apartment with a 5% down payment, 55% are paid during construction, and the remaining 40% can be contributed within 40 months by means of monthly payments (1%).

Enaya Residences residents will be able to enjoy all the amenities of the complex. All necessary infrastructure for comfortable life is available allowing you to focus on important things. The fitness room offers different opportunities for physical activity. The paddle court is a perfect place for outdoor sport. The kids' pool is a safe and cheerful place for outdoor activities. It has shallow depth and play elements, such as water slides, and provides the children with an opportunity to have a good time under parental supervision. The co-working area offers the residents a convenient space of work and hobby. Around-the-clock security makes the residents feel safe and calm. The modern video surveillance systems capture the key areas, allowing to respond fastly to incidents.

Features

around-the-clock security

co-working area

fitness room

swimming pools for children and adults

paddle court

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in a quiet and cozy area, but in close proximity to the main places of interest: