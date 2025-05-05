  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New Enaya Residences with swimming pools and a co-working area close to Dubai Marina, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Enaya Residences with swimming pools and a co-working area close to Dubai Marina, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$289,673
;
19
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 21034
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2387924
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Enaya Residences is a new residential project in the picturesque area of JVT. This project combines elegance and convenience. Apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available. All the residences are thought out to the last detail and meet the highest standards of modern accommodation. Each flat is equipped with everything needed, which will give you seclusion and inspiration both for work from home and for creative hobbies. For those who appreciate functionality, there are apartments with studies, creating ideal conditions for efficient work or hobby. The interiors are made with a focus on modern aesthetics, which fit harmoniously into the residents' lifestyle.

The advantages of living in Enaya Residences are not only in high quality of life, but in the attractive and flexible payment plan. Purchase an apartment with a 5% down payment, 55% are paid during construction, and the remaining 40% can be contributed within 40 months by means of monthly payments (1%).

Enaya Residences residents will be able to enjoy all the amenities of the complex. All necessary infrastructure for comfortable life is available allowing you to focus on important things. The fitness room offers different opportunities for physical activity. The paddle court is a perfect place for outdoor sport. The kids' pool is a safe and cheerful place for outdoor activities. It has shallow depth and play elements, such as water slides, and provides the children with an opportunity to have a good time under parental supervision. The co-working area offers the residents a convenient space of work and hobby. Around-the-clock security makes the residents feel safe and calm. The modern video surveillance systems capture the key areas, allowing to respond fastly to incidents.

Features

  • around-the-clock security
  • co-working area
  • fitness room
  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • paddle court
Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in a quiet and cozy area, but in close proximity to the main places of interest:

  • Dubai Marina – 15 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates – 19 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah – 20 minutes
  • Business Bay – 23 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab – 24 minutes
  • Dubai Mall – 25 minutes
  • Airport Maktoum Al – 30 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Seapoint Emaar Beachfront
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$7,13M
Residential complex Lavender
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$481,266
Apartment building Waterside by LIV
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,00M
Residential complex Altitude
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$324,110
Residential complex New complex Acres Estates Villas with lagoons, lounge areas and clubhouses, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,62M
You are viewing
Residential complex New Enaya Residences with swimming pools and a co-working area close to Dubai Marina, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$289,673
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence Ritz Carlton Residences with a swimming pool and a business center near Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Ritz Carlton Residences with a swimming pool and a business center near Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$8,11M
The Ritz-Carlton Residences is the epitome of luxury and unrivaled service, combining legendary service and exceptional comfort. Located in the prestigious Business Bay area, the residences rise 18 storeys above the calm waters of the Dubai Canal and offer their owners a unique opportunity t…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Equiti Apartments
Residential complex Equiti Apartments
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$143,413
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 10
Area 49–95 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarant…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex 330 Riverside Crescent
Residential complex 330 Riverside Crescent
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$430,839
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 52
Area 59–88 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Foreign real estate from 40,000$. FREE CONSULTATION. ASSISTANCE IN OBTAINING RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; annual return on investment of up to 20%; - financial gu…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications