Dubai, UAE

from €159,034

Premium apartment in one of Dubai's most prestigious communities! Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Golf Town is a modern premium residential complex. It is located in Damac Hills, considered one of Dubai's most prestigious communities. Golf Town has magnificent panoramic views of endless golf courses. The owners are waiting for spacious residences with an abundance of natural light, located surrounded by rich landscaping. Golf Town Apartments are located directly on a large-scale golf course. All apartments are species: windows face green meadows and fields. Every day here you will find something new for research and at the same time enjoy the blue and green shades of the sky and gardens in all their splendor. Each apartment has excellent finishes and an elegant interior. The kitchens are equipped with high-quality household appliances from world-famous brands, the bathrooms have reliable mixers and stylish accessories that form a cozy and relaxing atmosphere. EASY: Within walking distance from the project are all the necessary amenities that can provide a comfortable environment. In the immediate vicinity of the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure: shops, restaurants, bars, bank branches and more. The convenient location of the project will also allow them to get to the beaches, airports and other areas of Dubai as soon as possible. The complex itself offers such first-class amenities as a gym, pool, playground and much more. INVESTMENT PRIVACY: Due to the favorable price-quality ratio, a wide range of amenities and the strategic location of the complex in a prestigious area, the investor will be able to return his investments and reach a high level of profit as soon as possible. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!