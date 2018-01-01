  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. The Opus — service apartments in hotel by Omniyat for getting residence visa and rental income in Business Bay, Dubai

The Opus — service apartments in hotel by Omniyat for getting residence visa and rental income in Business Bay, Dubai

Dubai, UAE
from
€3,03M
;
12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer luxury furnished full-service apartments.

The residential complex includes one- and two-bedroom apartments and features an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a restaurant, a spa, a parking, around-the-clock concierge service.

The residence is one of the last buildings, designed by Zaha Hadid while alive. Zaha Hadid was one of the most talented architects of the times and the first woman, granted with Pritzker Prize, which is an equivalent of Nobel Prize in the sphere of architecture. The apartments in the building are furnished upon the architect's project. All the furniture was chosen personally by Zaha Hadid.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.

Price - from 873,000 USD (3,205,000 AED).

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located within a 22-minute walk from Dubai Opera, the famous skyscraper Burj Khalifa and Dunai Mall that is one od the largest shopping malls around the world. Numerous cafes and restaurants, parks and supermarkets, Bay Avenue Mall are also within walking distance.

  • Bay Avenue Mall - 5 minutes
  • Dubai Opera - 5 minutes
  • Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa - 6 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 18 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 19 minutes
  • Airport - 20 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New low-rise residence Beverly Residence 2 with a swimming pool and lounge areas, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€225,798
Apartment building Studio | The Hamilton | Nshama
Dubai, UAE
from
€146,000
Apartment building 2BR | La Sirene | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€956,000
Residential complex Golf Greens
Dubai, UAE
from
€241,000
Residential complex FIVE LUX — high-rise residence by FIVE Holding with a hotel, restaurants and swimming pools on the first sea line in JBR, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,19M
You are viewing
The Opus — service apartments in hotel by Omniyat for getting residence visa and rental income in Business Bay, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€3,03M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter DAMAC Lagoons Morocco
Residential quarter DAMAC Lagoons Morocco
Dubai, UAE
from
€749,000
Area 213–2 369 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2026
Developer: Damac properties
Morocco — the last cluster in DAMAC Lagoons from DAMAC Properties, which was announced in the second quarter of 2023. It will include 471 residences: 428 townhouses with 4-5 bedrooms and 43 exclusive villas with 6-7 bedrooms. The decoration will use Zellij mosaic tiles and carved wood embodying Moroccan traditions. ⠀ The cluster includes a wide selection of real estate that meets the needs of the most demanding buyers: townhouses with 4-5 bedrooms and a limited collection of exclusive villas with 6-7 bedrooms. The total living area of objects varies from 212 to 315 square meters. ⠀ Each residence has thoughtful architectural solutions that combine current trends and national Moroccan traditions. The harmonious appearance is complemented by spacious terraces, panoramic glazing and strict geometric lines. ⠀ Residency layouts are multifunctional and thought out to the smallest detail. They provide premises for residents, separate rooms for personnel, a garage, dressing rooms, and laundries. The layout of the villas includes additional amenities that provide maximum comfort for residents: personal pools, their own recreation areas, office, sauna and steam room, personal cinema, games rooms. ⠀ Residents of the Damac Lagoons community gain access to the unique and exclusive amenities and entertainment facilities that are located on the territory: ⠀ Many sports fields ( including the golf course ). Zones for yoga. Floating platforms and water activities. Central lagoon. Cafes, restaurants and bars. Coworking space. Park spaces. Art lounges. Damac Lagoons residents will have no problems accessing social infrastructure. Within a 15-minute drive, there are kindergartens and schools, medical centers, hospitals and clinics. ⠀ Due to their unique location, Damac Lagoons residents will be able to admire the picturesque landscapes and a quiet life in nature, while having access to key Dubai locations. ⠀ A private and comfortable atmosphere, a wide variety of amenities and an optimal location makes the Morocco cluster at Damac Lagoons the best option for personal accommodation and investment.
Residence
Residence
Dubai Production City, UAE
from
€156,740
Area 38–386 m²
6 properties 6
Residence
Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€159,034
Premium apartment in one of Dubai's most prestigious communities! Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Golf Town is a modern premium residential complex. It is located in Damac Hills, considered one of Dubai's most prestigious communities. Golf Town has magnificent panoramic views of endless golf courses. The owners are waiting for spacious residences with an abundance of natural light, located surrounded by rich landscaping. Golf Town Apartments are located directly on a large-scale golf course. All apartments are species: windows face green meadows and fields. Every day here you will find something new for research and at the same time enjoy the blue and green shades of the sky and gardens in all their splendor. Each apartment has excellent finishes and an elegant interior. The kitchens are equipped with high-quality household appliances from world-famous brands, the bathrooms have reliable mixers and stylish accessories that form a cozy and relaxing atmosphere. EASY: Within walking distance from the project are all the necessary amenities that can provide a comfortable environment. In the immediate vicinity of the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure: shops, restaurants, bars, bank branches and more. The convenient location of the project will also allow them to get to the beaches, airports and other areas of Dubai as soon as possible. The complex itself offers such first-class amenities as a gym, pool, playground and much more. INVESTMENT PRIVACY: Due to the favorable price-quality ratio, a wide range of amenities and the strategic location of the complex in a prestigious area, the investor will be able to return his investments and reach a high level of profit as soon as possible. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Realting.com
Go