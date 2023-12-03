Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Commercial
  4. Shabivska silska rada

Commercial real estate in Shabivska silska rada, Ukraine

1 property total found
Commercial in Shabivska silska rada, Ukraine
Commercial
Shabivska silska rada, Ukraine
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area - 1700 sq. m. Located on 0,27 hectares in the village Salhany. Next to the big fa…
€78,035
per month
