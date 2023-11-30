Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Land
  4. Nova Dolyna Rural Council

Lands for sale in Nova Dolyna Rural Council, Ukraine

1 property total found
Plot of land in Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
Plot of land
Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
New Valley. The land is 10 acres of the correct form from the state. act for the constructio…
€9,105
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir