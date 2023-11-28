Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Land
  4. Molodizhne Rural Council

Lands for sale in Molodizhne Rural Council, Ukraine

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Molodizhne, Ukraine
Plot of land
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Total area - 0,085 hectares. Naberezna str. For construction of residential house. All utili…
€22,814
Leave a request
Plot of land in Molodizhne, Ukraine
Plot of land
Molodizhne, Ukraine
The site is located near the Black sea in the second row of houses from the road in Zatoka. …
€24,639
Leave a request
Plot of land in Molodizhne, Ukraine
Plot of land
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Площадь участка - 6,5 соток. Участок расположен по адрессу Рублева 11 возле озера в коттеджн…
€11,863
Leave a request
Plot of land in Molodizhne, Ukraine
Plot of land
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Village Molodizhne. Co-op near the sea. First line. Closed, protected area. Gas, electricity…
€45,628
Leave a request
Plot of land in Molodizhne, Ukraine
Plot of land
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Selling the land for a private house. The land is located in the village Molodizhne. The tot…
€7,300
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir