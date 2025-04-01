Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Dalnyc Rural Council
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Dalnyc Rural Council, Ukraine

1 property total found
Plot of land in Hrybivka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Hrybivka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
22659 Country house in Gribovka is for sale. Total area 50 sq.m. Residential condition. All …
$42,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes