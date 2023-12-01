Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Residential
  4. Brovary
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Brovary, Ukraine

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Brovary, Ukraine
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Brovary, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
€145,850
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Brovary, Ukraine

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir