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Monthly rent of apartments in Trabzon, Turkey

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 6/8
Brand-New 2-Bedroom Rental Apartment in 1461 Residences in Çukurçayır, Trabzon This 2-bedroo…
$506
per month
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