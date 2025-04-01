Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Termal, Turkey

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
4 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale is a luxurious garden duplex 4+1 with furniture and appliances, area 170 m2. Hea…
$341,233
2 room apartment in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 14/16
$104,073
2 room apartment in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/15
$80,512
3 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Vier Istanbul, rising in Ümraniye, a new investment center, provides you with all the advant…
$1,62M
2 room apartment in Incekum, Turkey
2 room apartment
Incekum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/9
$152,857
2 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 9
Forest and City View Flats for Sale in İstanbul Kağıthane The flats for sale are located in …
$360,504
3 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Aqua Kavakli, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, offers a concep…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 12
Price listApartment, 1+1, 90m², €169,000Welcome to the ultimate beachfront living experience…
$183,074
Apartment in Uemraniye, Turkey
Apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
Price on request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartments with Indoor Parking in Bursa Nilüfer Hasanağa Neighborhood is one of the fastest-…
$187,059
2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
We present you a complex at the construction stage from a reliable developer who has 30 year…
$127,506
Properties features in Termal, Turkey

