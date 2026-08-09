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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Nilufer, Turkey

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2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas in a Complex in Gümüştepe Nilüfer Gümüştepe Neighborhood, located in Bursa's…
$758,172
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa with Nature View in Nilüfer Bursa Gümüştepe, where villa projects are located…
$579,031
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