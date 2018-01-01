  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential complex with swimming pool and infrastructure, 120 meters to the beach, Mahmutlar, Turkey

Residential complex with swimming pool and infrastructure, 120 meters to the beach, Mahmutlar, Turkey

Yaylali, Turkey
from
€399,000
;
6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence consists of a building with two-, three-bedroom apartments and duplex penthouses.

The unique location combined with the high quality of construction, modern design and professional management will ensure a comfortable lifestyle.

Only certified materials meeting international quality standards were used in the construction of the complex.

Features of the flats

Apartment specifications: steel entrance doors, MDF interior doors, high-end ceramic flooring in the hallway and kitchen, a closet in the hallway, lacquered fitted kitchen, granite countertop in the kitchen, built-in furniture in the bathroom, high-end ceramic tiles in the bathroom, laminate in the living room and bedroom, spotlights, plasterboard ceiling decoration, PVC plastic windows, ceramic floor on the balcony, glass balcony railings and aluminum.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: gazebo, central satellite system, generator, video security cameras, automatic gates at the entrance, cipher lock at the entrance, video intercom, sauna, Turkish bath, and recreation room.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Modern apartment complex is well located in the resort area of Alanya, Mahmutlar. A beautiful sandy beach and landscaped promenade are just 120 meters from the residence.

Developed infrastructure, close proximity to various objects of cultural and community purpose, green surroundings with mountain scenery, orange and banana groves will be appreciated by quiet holidaymakers and those who prefer an active lifestyle.

New building location
Yaylali, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Beautiful centric Apartment with large pool close to the beach
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€125,000
Residential complex Proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€124,000
Residential complex Zeray Esil Kartepe
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€143,383
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v shagovoy blizosti k moryu - Mahmutlar Alaniya
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€169,000
Residential complex Novyy proekt v samom razvivayuschemsya rayone - Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€125,000
You are viewing
Residential complex with swimming pool and infrastructure, 120 meters to the beach, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€399,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Properties for sale in Avsallar
Residential complex Properties for sale in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€106,000
Completion date: 2023
Introducing the comfortable residential project under construction, which is located in the Avsallar area. The area is famous for its coniferous forests, magnificent nature, as well as its sandy beach of Injekum. The complex is built on the territory with a land plot of 2,340m2. The project will consist of one seven-story block with a total of 56 apartments with one and two bedrooms. The residential complex has a convenient location, the distance to the sea will be 600 meters, to the market 350 meters, and to the center of Alanya only 20 km. The construction of this project began in February 2022, completion is scheduled for August 2023.
Residential complex Nova Garden
Residential complex Nova Garden
Alanya, Turkey
from
€149,938
Area 44 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Supernova residential complex in Alanya in the Oba area. The residential complex is built of two blocks, has its own infrastructure and is located near the complex: kindergarten, school, college, shopping center, transport accessibility. The apartments are designed with modern layouts 1 + 1, fully with designer repairs and furniture, with an area of 44 sq.m. The infrastructure of the complex corresponds to the level of a five-star hotel. Outdoor swimming pool with slides, cinema, indoor heated pool, sauna, steam room, jacuzzi, equipped fitness room, relaxation area and barbecue, open parking, video intercom, video surveillance camera system, security is monitored around the clock by security. For children - open and indoor playgrounds. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex MMT TUNC CENTER RESIDENCE 3
Residential complex MMT TUNC CENTER RESIDENCE 3
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€90,057
Area 45–100 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Modern residential complex 100 meters from the equipped beach and promenade with a park area. The complex has a stylish landscape design, a tropical garden with fruit trees, an outdoor swimming pool, a playground, and a generator. Apartments with modern layouts - 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Acquisition of an apartment is possible with an initial contribution of 40%. Near the complex there are several city parks, a youth center, schools, kindergartens, shops. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Realting.com
Go