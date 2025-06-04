Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for short term rent in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Heart of Oba – Pool View, South-Facing Apartment in a 5★ Resort in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Heart of Oba – Pool View, South-Facing Apartment in a 5★ Resort
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/5
Wake up to the shimmering blue of the pool and soak in the golden Mediterranean sun — this s…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 8/12
2+1 repair, the balcony is glazed, 40 km from the airport, 1000 meters from the sea, a refri…
$36
per night
