Apartments for short term rent in Antalya, Turkey

Heart of Oba – Pool View, South-Facing Apartment in a 5★ Resort in Oba, Turkey
Heart of Oba – Pool View, South-Facing Apartment in a 5★ Resort
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/5
Wake up to the shimmering blue of the pool and soak in the golden Mediterranean sun — this s…
$76
per night
