  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kemer
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Kemer, Turkey

3 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
Mountain-View Apartments in a Project in Kemer Antalya The apartment project is located in t…
$289,587
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Semi-detached Villa within Walking Distance of the Sea in Kemer Antalya Kemer is a holiday d…
$601,851
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Mountain View Chich Detached Villa in Kemer Çamyuva Kemer is a sought-after destination for …
$525,125
