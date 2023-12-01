Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Inoenue Mahallesi
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Inoenue Mahallesi, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Sancaktepe, Turkey
3 room apartment
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€233,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Sancaktepe, Turkey
4 room apartment
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
€251,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sancaktepe, Turkey
3 room apartment
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€233,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Sancaktepe, Turkey
4 room apartment
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
€388,300
Leave a request

Properties features in Inoenue Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir