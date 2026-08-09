Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Fethiye, Turkey

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Sea front Duplexes for sale in Fethiye, Turkey

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1 property total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/3
Sea-View Duplex Apartment Near Promenade in Fethiye Fethiye is one of the Mediterranean’s mo…
$501,750
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