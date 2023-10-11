Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Cihangir Mahallesi
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Cihangir Mahallesi, Turkey

1 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair in Cihangir Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair
Cihangir Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 5
Smart Apartments with Partial Sea View in Beyoglu Istanbul. Smart apartments in Beyoglu, Cih…
€361,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cihangir Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cihangir Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious Duplex Apartment with Bosphorus View in Istanbul Beyoglu. The duplex apartment with…
€1,12M

Properties features in Cihangir Mahallesi, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir