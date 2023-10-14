Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Altinova

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Altinova, Turkey

3 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kaytazdere, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kaytazdere, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/3
Flats in a Residential Complex with Swimming Pool in Yalova. The flats are situated in a res…
€157,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kaytazdere, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kaytazdere, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
Flats in a Residential Complex with Swimming Pool in Yalova. The flats are situated in a res…
€99,500
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kaytazdere, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kaytazdere, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
Flats in a Residential Complex with Swimming Pool in Yalova. The flats are situated in a res…
€57,500

Properties features in Altinova, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir