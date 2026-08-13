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Residential properties for sale in Vevey, Switzerland

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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Vevey, Switzerland
3 bedroom apartment
Vevey, Switzerland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
The latest opportunity:   Private elevator + terrace 50m2. a modern and elite real estate …
$991,963
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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