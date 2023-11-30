Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Valais Wallis, Switzerland

Commercial with Надежные инвестиции в Швейцарию, with отель в Швецарии, with отель в Швейцарии in Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
Area 8 230 m²
Package with 4 hotels in the luxury ski area Switzerland & ndash; St. Morice. Total number o…
€49,00M
Commercial in Nendaz, Switzerland
Nendaz, Switzerland
A very famous pizza-bar in a popular Ski resort. The bar was opened in 1984, and a pizzeria …
€1,60M
Commercial with Bedrooms in Sion, Switzerland
Sion, Switzerland
The restaurant is 10 minutes drive from the center of the capital of the Canton, the city of…
€2,01M
Commercial real estate with furniture, with garden, with heating in Leuk, Switzerland
Leuk, Switzerland
Bedrooms 24
Area 9 600 m²
A wonderful hotel with a lovely restaurant was built in 1992 and is the newest in Loyk Count…
€3,30M
