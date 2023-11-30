Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Switzerland
  3. Residential
  4. Valais Wallis
  5. Chalets

Chalets for sale in Valais Wallis, Switzerland

Chalet To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Chalet 8 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with heating in Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
Chalet 8 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with heating
Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
Bedrooms 8
Area 500 m²
Wonderful traditional chalet is located in the heart of St. Moritz From it open stunning vi…
€22,10M
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with internet in Zinal, Switzerland
Chalet 6 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with internet
Zinal, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
The beautiful chalet is located in Zenal, Vale. The house offers stunning views of the Swiss…
€4,53M
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Conthey, Switzerland
Chalet 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Conthey, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
The magnificent mansion is in the charming town of Mi, Canton Vo. Only 10 minutes away is Ge…
€2,98M
Leave a request

Properties features in Valais Wallis, Switzerland

with by the sea
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir