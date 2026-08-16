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Villas for sale in Montreux, Switzerland

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2 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Chernex, Switzerland
Villa 6 bedrooms
Chernex, Switzerland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Just 10 minutes from the center of Montreux, in the prestigious village of Caux, there is a …
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Territet, Switzerland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Territet, Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern comfortable villa of 210 sq.m. with breathtaking views. The location of the villa is…
$4,02M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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