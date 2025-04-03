Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Maloja, Switzerland

Sankt Moritz
3
3 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Sankt Moritz, Switzerland
4 bedroom apartment
Sankt Moritz, Switzerland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
furnished 5-room apartment with a terrace and a balcony   with a view of the lake of St. Mor…
$11,06M
4 room apartment in Sankt Moritz, Switzerland
4 room apartment
Sankt Moritz, Switzerland
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 4
Fully renovated apartment in St. Moritz. Beautiful, bright apartment located just 300 meters…
$3,78M
2 bedroom apartment in Sankt Moritz, Switzerland
2 bedroom apartment
Sankt Moritz, Switzerland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A spacious furnished 3-room apartment with two terraces   and a fireplace with an exciting v…
$7,49M
