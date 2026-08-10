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Apartments for sale in Grisons, Switzerland

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Sankt Moritz
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5 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Sankt Moritz, Switzerland
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3 bedroom apartment
Sankt Moritz, Switzerland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
$9,42M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
4 room apartment in Sankt Moritz, Switzerland
4 room apartment
Sankt Moritz, Switzerland
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 4
Fully renovated apartment in St. Moritz. Beautiful, bright apartments located just 300 meter…
$4,03M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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4 bedroom apartment in Sankt Moritz, Switzerland
4 bedroom apartment
Sankt Moritz, Switzerland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Furnished 5-room apartment with terrace and balcony overlooking Lake St. Moritz with 2 parki…
$11,06M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom apartment in Sankt Moritz, Switzerland
4 bedroom apartment
Sankt Moritz, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment with complete renovation in St. Moritz. Beautiful, bright apartments are located j…
$4,07M
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2 bedroom apartment in Sankt Moritz, Switzerland
2 bedroom apartment
Sankt Moritz, Switzerland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Spacious furnished 3-room apartment with two terraces  and a fireplace with a breathtaking v…
$7,49M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
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