Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Switzerland
  3. Geneva
  4. Residential
  5. Mansion

Mansions for sale in Geneva, Switzerland

Mansion Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Geneva, Switzerland
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Geneva, Switzerland
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Unique historical estate in GenevaMagnificent residence on a private territory of 6 hectares…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Geneva, Switzerland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go