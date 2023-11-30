Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Geneva, Switzerland

Hotel in Geneva, Switzerland
Hotel
Geneva, Switzerland
Area 7 700 m²
Switzerland Geneva Hotel - castle on the shores of Lake Historic Castle of the XII century o…
€79,73M
Revenue house in Geneva, Switzerland
Revenue house
Geneva, Switzerland
Area 2 415 m²
Switzerland Geneva Commercial Building on Rue du Rhone Unique offer for large investors! Com…
€75,25M
