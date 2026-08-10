Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Switzerland
  3. Geneva
  4. Residential
  5. Castle

Castles for sale in Geneva, Switzerland

;
Castle Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Castle 35 rooms in Geneva, Switzerland
Castle 35 rooms
Geneva, Switzerland
Rooms 35
Area 1 500 m²
Exceptional Castle on Lake Geneva, GenevaIn the picturesque village of the La Cote region, i…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Geneva, Switzerland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go