Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in la Ribera Alta, Spain

1 property total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Alzira, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Alzira, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartment for sale in Spain, in. Corbera at 40 min. drive from Valencia. At 15 minutes. rid…
€68,000

