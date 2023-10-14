Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Cartagena, Spain

4 room house with swimming pool in Cartagena, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 145 m²
€655,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Cartagena, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 153 m²
€565,950
4 room house with swimming pool in Cartagena, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 266 m²
€388,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Cartagena, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
€334,000

Properties features in Cartagena, Spain

