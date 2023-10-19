Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovakia
  3. Commercial
  4. Offices

Offices for Sale in Slovakia

сommercial property
6
Office To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Office in Bratislava, Slovakia
Office
Bratislava, Slovakia
Facilities for sale ( Offices ) in Bratislava and nbsp; against IKEA The building is located…
€115,000
Office with Предлагаем к продаже нежилое помещение в центре Братиславы in Bratislava, Slovakia
Office with Предлагаем к продаже нежилое помещение в центре Братиславы
Bratislava, Slovakia
We offer for sale non-residential premises in the center of Bratislava We offer for sale non…
€129,000
Office with Продажа офисных помещений в центре Братиславы (Словакия) in Bratislava, Slovakia
Office with Продажа офисных помещений в центре Братиславы (Словакия)
Bratislava, Slovakia
Sale of office space in the center of Bratislava Investment office right in the center of…
€3,900
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir